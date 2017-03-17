Sports Listen

Rockies 5, Giants 1

By master
March 17, 2017
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon cf 4 0 2 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0
D.Gbson 2b 1 1 0 0 Tmlnson 2b 1 0 0 0
LMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Aa.Hill 2b 3 0 0 0
D.Cstro pr 1 0 0 0 Ramirez rp 1 0 0 0
T.Story ss 4 0 1 0 H.Pence rf 3 0 0 0
Ra.Ynoa lf 1 0 0 0 J.Hwang lf 1 0 0 0
Pttrson 1b 3 1 2 0 M.Morse lf 3 0 1 0
C.Prime ph 1 0 0 0 Calixte pr 1 1 0 0
Crdullo rf 3 1 2 1 Br.Belt 1b 3 0 1 0
N.Cevas lf 1 1 1 0 Marrero 1b 1 0 1 0
Valaika 3b 3 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 2 1
Vazquez c 1 0 1 0 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0
R.Tapia lf 3 1 1 1 Rollins ss 3 0 0 0
Garneau ph 0 0 0 1 Hrnndez cf 3 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 1 1 Ma.Cain sp 1 0 0 0
Tuchman pr 1 0 0 0 Gllspie ph 2 0 1 0
Msgrave sp 1 0 0 0
Bemboom ph 1 0 1 0
C.Admes ph 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 13 4 Totals 33 1 6 1
Colorado 021 000 011—5
San Francisco 000 000 100—1

E_Pence (1), Arroyo (2), Gillaspie (1). DP_Colorado 3, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Cardullo (3), Morse (2), Marrero (1). 3B_Tapia (1). CS_Ynoa (1). SF_Garneau (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Jemiola 2 2 1 1 0 1
Estevez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Carle 1 1 0 0 0 0
Musgrave 3 1 0 0 0 2
Lyles 2 1 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Smith 1 2 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Osich 1 0 1 0 0 1
Cain 4 2-3 9 3 3 0 5
Gomez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Melancon (Wolters).

WP_Estevez.

PB_Federowicz.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Segal.

T_. A—

