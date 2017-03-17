Rockies 5, Giants 1

|Colorado
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Gbson 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tmlnson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aa.Hill 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Cstro pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Pence rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Ynoa lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hwang lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pttrson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|M.Morse lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Prime ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calixte pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Crdullo rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Br.Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Cevas lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Marrero 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Valaika 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Vazquez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rollins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hrnndez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ma.Cain sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tuchman pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllspie ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Msgrave sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Bemboom ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|C.Admes ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|4
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Colorado
|021
|000
|011—5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100—1
E_Pence (1), Arroyo (2), Gillaspie (1). DP_Colorado 3, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Cardullo (3), Morse (2), Marrero (1). 3B_Tapia (1). CS_Ynoa (1). SF_Garneau (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Jemiola
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Estevez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Musgrave
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lyles
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Smith
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Osich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cain
|4 2-3
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Gomez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Melancon (Wolters).
WP_Estevez.
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
PB_Federowicz.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Chris Segal.
T_. A—