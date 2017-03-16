Romo company making 3rd attempt at fantasy football event

DALLAS (AP) — A company partly owned by Tony Romo is making a third attempt at a fan-centric fantasy football event featuring the soon-to-be-former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, longtime teammate Jason Witten and other NFL players.

The National Fantasy Football Convention was canceled each of the past two summers amid legal disputes with the NFL. Romo’s company, Fan Expo LLC, claimed the NFL threatened players with suspensions if they participated in Las Vegas in 2015. Last year, the company believed the league was interfering with sponsors.

Fan Expo CEO Andy Alberth says this year’s event will be July 14-16 in Dallas with a goal of giving fans “a chance to interact with the players during a truly unforgettable experience.”

Judges have dismissed the company’s most serious claims against the NFL the past two years.

Advertisement

Romo is awaiting his release by Dallas after losing the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott last season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL