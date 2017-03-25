Ross, Cochran-Siegle win super G at US Alpine Championships

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — Laurenne Ross and Ryan Cochran-Siegle won super G titles Saturday in the U.S. Alpine Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain.

Ross is a 2014 Olympian who also won the 2013 U.S. Championship in the super G. She was timed in 1:21.44. Cochran-Siegle finished in 1:19.66 for his first national title. He was second in the super G and giant slalom at last year’s U.S. Championships.

Cochran-Siegle, the son of 1972 Olympic slalom gold medalist Barbara Ann Cochran, beat U.S. ski team teammate Jared Goldberg by 0.26 seconds. U.S. ski team veteran Travis Ganong took third.

Local favorite Sam Morse finished fourth. He was fifth in the super G and first in the downhill at this month’s junior world championships.

U.S. ski team member Stacey Cook and Megan McJames tied for second, 1.05 seconds off the pace, in front of U.S. teammates Alice McKennis and Nina O’Brien.