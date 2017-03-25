Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ross, Cochran-Siegle win super…

Ross, Cochran-Siegle win super G at US Alpine Championships

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 4:58 pm < a min read
Share

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — Laurenne Ross and Ryan Cochran-Siegle won super G titles Saturday in the U.S. Alpine Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain.

Ross is a 2014 Olympian who also won the 2013 U.S. Championship in the super G. She was timed in 1:21.44. Cochran-Siegle finished in 1:19.66 for his first national title. He was second in the super G and giant slalom at last year’s U.S. Championships.

Cochran-Siegle, the son of 1972 Olympic slalom gold medalist Barbara Ann Cochran, beat U.S. ski team teammate Jared Goldberg by 0.26 seconds. U.S. ski team veteran Travis Ganong took third.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Local favorite Sam Morse finished fourth. He was fifth in the super G and first in the downhill at this month’s junior world championships.

Advertisement

U.S. ski team member Stacey Cook and Megan McJames tied for second, 1.05 seconds off the pace, in front of U.S. teammates Alice McKennis and Nina O’Brien.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ross, Cochran-Siegle win super…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.