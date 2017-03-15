Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rostov banned from holding…

Rostov banned from holding games because field is poor

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 7:05 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian league club FC Rostov has been banned from holding games on its home field after criticism from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on its condition.

Mourinho was scathing about the surface, which had large bare patches, ahead of his team’s 1-1 draw with Rostov in the Europa League last week.

Mourinho said ahead of the game “it’s hard for me to believe that we’re going to play tomorrow in that field, if you can call it a field.”

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

The Russian league has taken action by stopping Rostov from hosting home games at the Olimp-2 stadium until the field recovers to a suitable condition. Rostov is free to hold games at an alternative venue.

Advertisement

The stadium isn’t the one which will hold World Cup games next year in Rostov.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rostov banned from holding…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.