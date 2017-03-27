Sports Listen

Royals 10, Athletics 3

Royals 10, Athletics 3

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 8:17 pm < a min read
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Grdon dh 3 0 0 0 R.Davis cf 3 1 1 0
Cstllno ph 1 1 1 0 Schrock 2b 2 0 1 0
Mstakas 3b 4 2 2 1 J.Lwrie 2b 3 0 1 1
D..Burt 2b 1 0 0 0 B..Boyd cf 2 0 2 1
Lo.Cain cf 3 2 2 0 M.Joyce rf 3 0 0 0
Fkofuka lf 1 0 0 0 Lvrnway c 2 0 1 0
Br.Moss 1b 4 1 1 3 M.Smien ss 3 0 0 0
Z.Evans c 1 0 1 1 McBride 1b 1 0 0 0
Orlando rf 3 1 1 2 St.Vogt c 3 0 0 0
A.Mller rf 0 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 0 0 0 0
Escobar ss 3 2 2 1 Phegley dh 3 0 2 0
C.Colon 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Bnnie ph 1 0 0 0
D.Btera c- 3 1 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0
Mondesi 2b 3 0 1 2 M.Muncy 3b 1 0 0 0
Arteaga ss 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 1
Te.Gore lf 4 0 0 0 Vrtigan rf 0 1 0 0
J.Dcker lf 3 0 1 0
Sprtman lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 10 12 10 Totals 37 3 11 3
Kansas City 105 210 001—10
Oakland 100 010 001—3

DP_Kansas City 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Oakland 9. 2B_Castellano (1), Cain (3), Mondesi (3), Alonso (2). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Moustakas (5), Moss (3), Orlando (4), Escobar (2), Chapman (3). SB_Cain (1), Orlando (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Vargas W, 2-1 7 7 2 2 0 5
Herrera 1 2 0 0 1 0
Young 1 2 1 1 1 0
Oakland
Triggs L, 1-2 3 2-3 8 8 8 2 4
Axford 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dull 1 1 1 1 0 0
Coulombe 3 1 0 0 1 0
Finnegan 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Triggs (Orlando).

WP_Triggs.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Winters; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:41. A_5,357

