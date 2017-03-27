Royals 10, Athletics 3

|Kansas City
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Grdon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cstllno ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Schrock 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|J.Lwrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D..Burt 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B..Boyd cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|M.Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fkofuka lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lvrnway c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Moss 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|M.Smien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Evans c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|McBride 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Phegley dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Colon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bnnie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Btera c-
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|M.Muncy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Te.Gore lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vrtigan rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Dcker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Sprtman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|Kansas City
|105
|210
|001—10
|Oakland
|100
|010
|001—3
DP_Kansas City 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Oakland 9. 2B_Castellano (1), Cain (3), Mondesi (3), Alonso (2). 3B_Davis (1). HR_Moustakas (5), Moss (3), Orlando (4), Escobar (2), Chapman (3). SB_Cain (1), Orlando (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Vargas W, 2-1
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Herrera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Young
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Triggs L, 1-2
|3 2-3
|8
|8
|8
|2
|4
|Axford
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dull
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Triggs (Orlando).
WP_Triggs.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Winters; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:41. A_5,357