Royals outfielder Jorge Soler likely out to start season

Royals outfielder Jorge Soler will likely begin his first season in Kansas City on the disabled list after straining his oblique in a minor league game.

Soler, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in December for closer Wade Davis, hurt himself on a swing Sunday. Soler went for a MRI Monday, and manager Ned Yost acknowledged Soler was expected to be out of action when the Royals open next Monday at Minnesota.

Soler missed nearly two months last season with a pulled left hamstring. He was sidelined for three weeks in 2015 with a left oblique injury, plus another month with a sprained ankle.

Yost also said Raul Mondesi will open the season as the starting second baseman. Mondesi won the job over Whit Merrifield, Christian Colon and Cheslor Cuthbert.

“Nothing is impossible,” Mondesi said.

Yost told the 21-year-old Mondesi the news before an exhibition game against Oakland. Mondesi began the day hitting .378 this spring with a .622 slugging percentage, three home runs and two doubles in 19 games.

“For anybody who watched, it was definitely an obvious choice,” Yost said.

Yost said when spring training began the prevailing thought was Mondesi would need more grooming in the minors after hitting .185 in 47 games for the Royals as a rookie last year. He often looked overmatched at the plate, striking out 48 times in 135 at-bats.

RED SOX 11, ORIOLES 9

The Red Sox scratched Tyler Thornburg and indicated the righty reliever will start the season on the disabled list. Eduardo Rodriguez got the start and worked six innings and gave up nine hits and six runs, four of them earned. Steve Selsky homered for the fourth time this spring and Sandy Leon homered twice, including a grand slam.

The Orioles announced Kevin Gausman as their opening day starter with Chris Tillman slowed by a sore right shoulder. Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini both doubled twice for Baltimore.

METS (ss) 5, MARLINS 0

Mets starter Zack Wheeler, out the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, worked five shutout innings, allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out three.

Starter Tom Koehler did not give up an earned run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two.

NATIONALS 6, METS (ss) 0

Washington starter Max Scherzer threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner each homered twice. The Nationals released pitchers Joe Nathan and Matt Albers before the game.

Seth Lugo worked 4 1/3 innings in the start and was tagged for three home runs among eight hits.