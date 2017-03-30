Sports Listen

Russell returns as Cubs fall to Astros 8-6

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — It looks as if Addison Russell is feeling much better.

Russell homered and drove in three runs in the Chicago Cubs’ 8-6 exhibition loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night. The All-Star shortstop had been sidelined by back soreness.

Russell singled in Ben Zobrist in the second and scored on Javier Baez’s groundout. Kyle Schwarber added an RBI double, helping the Cubs to a 3-0 lead.

Russell connected for a two-run homer with one out in the third, making it 5-2.

