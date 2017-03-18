Sabres outlast Ducks in 10-round shootout for 2-1 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Zemgus Girgensons scored in the 10th round of the shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Ryan O’Reilly and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored in the tiebreaker to help the Sabres end a seven-game skid in Southern California. Buffalo had not won in Anaheim or Los Angeles since a 2-0 win over the Ducks on Feb. 29, 2012.

O’Reilly also scored a bizarre goal for his 17th of the season and Anders Nilsson stopped 39 shots through overtime.

Rickard Rakell scored and Jonathan Bernier made 30 saves for the Ducks, who could not complete their first three-game winning streak since Jan. 10-14. Ryan Getzlaf and Brandon Montour had goals in the shootout.

Getzlaf and O’Reilly scored in the second round of the tiebreaker, and the Ristolainen and Montour converted in the ninth round. Nilsson then stopped Nick Ritchie before Girgensons won it.