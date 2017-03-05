Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sabres-Penguins Sums

Sabres-Penguins Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:03 pm < a min read
Share
Buffalo 3 0 0—3
Pittsburgh 0 2 2—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, O’reilly 16 (Kane, Gionta), 6:19. 2, Buffalo, Gionta 14 (Moulson), 14:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Eichel 16 (Foligno, Reinhart), 18:07. Penalties_Kuhnhackl, PIT, (delay of game), 3:12; Hagelin, PIT, (slashing), 13:33; Hagelin, PIT, (tripping), 18:35.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Schultz 11 (Kessel, Malkin), 7:45. 5, Pittsburgh, Malkin 29 (Schultz, Hornqvist), 13:42 (pp). Penalties_Buffalo bench, served by Deslauriers (too many men on the ice), 1:42; Wilson, PIT, (slashing), 4:41; Falk, BUF, (interference), 12:57; Hornqvist, PIT, (roughing), 18:34; Eichel, BUF, (roughing), 18:34.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 8 (Sheary, Bonino), 16:14. 7, Pittsburgh, Sheary 18 (Dumoulin, Schultz), 17:04. Penalties_Ennis, BUF, (tripping), 7:39; Kane, BUF, (hooking), 14:05; Schultz, PIT, (delay of game), 18:09; Kane, BUF, (illegal equipment), 19:55.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 21-10-18_49. Pittsburgh 13-16-16_45.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 5; Pittsburgh 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Nilsson 9-9-4 (45 shots-41 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 24-8-3 (21-18), Fleury 16-8-5 (28-28).

A_18,653 (18,387). T_2:43.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sabres-Penguins Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.