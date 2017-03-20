Sports Listen

Sabres-Red Wings Sums

March 20, 2017
Buffalo 1 1 0—2
Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 21 (Ristolainen, O’reilly), 10:59 (pp). Penalties_Eichel, BUF, (high sticking), 6:50; Green, DET, (hooking), 10:30.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Moulson 14 (Ennis, Mccabe), 8:59 (pp). 3, Detroit, Tatar 21 (Green, Zetterberg), 12:53. Penalties_Tatar, DET, (tripping), 8:42; Mccabe, BUF, (hooking), 9:38.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Gorges, BUF, (hooking), 3:45; Austin, BUF, (hooking), 13:25.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 13-8-9_30. Detroit 5-12-18_35.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 2; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Lehner 20-22-8 (35 shots-34 saves). Detroit, Mrazek 16-20-7 (30-28).

A_20,027 (20,066). T_2:30.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Steve Miller.

