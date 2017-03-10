Sagan wins 3rd stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, Dennis leads

MONTALTO DI CASTRO, Italy (AP) — World champion Peter Sagan sprinted to victory in the third stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico, and Rohan Dennis moved into the overall lead on Friday.

Sagan powered past Elia Viviani with about 250 meters to go and beat the Italian by a bike length.

Jurgen Roelandts was third in the bunch sprint at the end of the 204-kilometer (127-mile) route from Monterotondo Marittimo to Montalto di Castro.

“Everyone was afraid of the wind (in) the last 50k but in the end nothing happened,” Sagain said. “A lot of riders came to the finish without legs maybe. The last two kilometers there was crosswinds and that was good. It was more easy to get position.”

There was a crash in the final kilometer involving several riders, including race leader Greg van Avermaet. They were all given the same time, but Dennis moved above his BMC teammate in the standings because of a better finishing position.

Dennis is the third BMC rider to lead the race. Damiano Caruso, who was third overall, was first after the opening team time trial.

Tejay van Garderen will aim to be next on Saturday’s mountainous 187-kilometer (116-mile) ride from Montalto di Castro to Monte Terminillo.

The route is the hardest this year, and includes the first uphill finish.

“I didn’t expect to be in the lead,” Dennis said. “Tejay van Garderen remains our leader.”

The race finishes on Tuesday.