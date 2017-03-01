Sports Listen

Salary cap for 2017 season is $167 million, up $12 million

By BARRY WILNER
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 12:25 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL salary cap for the upcoming season will be $167 million per team, up more than $12 million over last year.

The league and the NFL Players Association compile the cap from specific revenues, and it has risen annually. It was $143.28 million two years ago.

This is the fourth consecutive year the cap has risen at least $10 million.

Player benefits also are included under the 10-year labor agreement reached to end the 2011 lockout. That comes to $37 million per team, bringing the players’ total compensation package to over $200 million per club for the first time.

Since 2011, the cap has increased by $47 million.

Also, 2017 is the first year of a four-season minimum spending period of 89 percent per club and 95 percent leaguewide.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

