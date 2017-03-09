Sports Listen

Sam Houston State beats Houston Baptist in Southland tourney

By master
March 9, 2017
KATY, Texas (AP) — Christopher Galbreath Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Sam Houston State held off a late rally from Houston Baptist for a 63-59 victory on Thursday night in the second round of the Southland Conference Tournament.

No. 5 seed Sam Houston State (21-12) plays top-seeded New Orleans in a Friday semifinal. No. 4 seed Houston Baptist (17-13) had its nine-game win streak snapped.

John Dewey III added 14 points and Dakarai Henderson 12 for the Bearkats.

Josh Ibarra scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Houston Baptist. Reveal Chukwujekwu chipped in 14 points.

Sam Houston State led 51-40 midway through the second half. Houston Baptist used a 16-8 run to pull to 59-56 with 17 seconds left. Chukwujekwu scored six points, and Asa Cantwell hit a 3-pointer to pull the Huskies within one, during the stretch.

Dewey made four free throws to seal it.

