Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Baseball Scores

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 7:02 pm < a min read
Share
EAST

CCSU 3, Marist 2

SOUTH

Austin Peay 4, Jacksonville St. 0

Belmont Abbey 17-12, Barton 13-6

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Cedarville 8, Spring Hill 6

Advertisement

Gardner-Webb 5, ETSU 1

Guilford 11-5, Muhlenberg 1-4

High Point 6, Kennesaw St. 3

Illinois St. at W. Kentucky, ppd.

Louisville 8, Pittsburgh 2

Mansfield 8-9, Chowan 5-3

Mobile 12, Loyola NO 0

Mount Olive 6, King (Tenn.) 0

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Vanderbilt, ppd.

S. Illinois 3, Memphis 2

Sewanee 3-5, Millsaps 2-2

Tennessee 2-6, Cincinnati 1-2

Virginia 2, North Carolina 1

Winston-Salem 3, St. Rose 2

MIDWEST

Cornell (Iowa) 8, St. Scholastica 6

SOUTHWEST

Centenary 12-9, Austin 0-6

South Dakota St. at Oklahoma St., ppd., rain

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.