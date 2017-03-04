Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Basketball

Saturday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 4:44 pm < a min read
Share

EAST

Bloomfield 70, Caldwell 67

Kutztown 91, Gannon 85, OT

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

La Salle 66, Fordham 54

Advertisement

Providence 86, St. John’s 75

Rutgers 62, Illinois 59

Saint Joseph’s 63, Duquesne 60

St. Anselm 73, S. New Hampshire 68

Villanova 81, Georgetown 55

SOUTH

Bellarmine 79, Wis.-Parkside 68

Columbus St. 62, Augusta 57

Louisiana Tech 93, Southern Miss. 65

Louisville 71, Notre Dame 64

Maryland 63, Michigan St. 60

Tennessee 59, Alabama 54

VCU 72, George Mason 60

Vanderbilt 73, Florida 71

Virginia 67, Pittsburgh 42

MIDWEST

Cent. Missouri 75, Nebraska-Kearney 57

Indiana 96, Ohio St. 92

Kansas St. 61, Texas Tech 48

Xavier 79, DePaul 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 85, Georgia 67

Kentucky 71, Texas A&M 63

FAR WEST

Colorado 54, California 46

TOURNAMENT

Colonial Athletic Association

Quarterfinals

UNC Wilmington 91, Delaware 82

Northeast Conference

Semifinals

Mount St. Mary’s 75, Robert Morris 66

St. Francis (Pa.) 71, Wagner 70

Southern Conference

Quarterfinals

UNC Greensboro 76, The Citadel 67

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's College Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.