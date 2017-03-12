Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Cornerstone 97, Indiana-East 87

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

America East Conference

Championship

Vermont 56, Albany (NY) 53

American Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Cincinnati 81, UConn 71

SMU 70, UCF 59

Atlantic 10 Conference

Semifinals

Rhode Island 84, Davidson 60

VCU 87, Richmond 77

Atlantic Coast Conference

Championship

Duke 75, Notre Dame 69

Big 12 Conference

Championship

Iowa St. 80, West Virginia 71

Big East Conference

Championship

Villanova 74, Creighton 60

Big Sky Conference

Championship

North Dakota 93, Weber St. 89, OT

Big Ten Conference

Semifinals

Michigan 84, Minnesota 77

Wisconsin 76, Northwestern 48

Big West Conference

Championship

UC Davis 50, UC Irvine 47

Conference USA

Championship

Middle Tennessee 83, Marshall 72

Ivy League

First Round

Princeton 72, Penn 64, OT

Yale 73, Harvard 71

Mid-American Conference

Championship

Kent St. 70, Akron 65

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Championship

NC Central 67, Norfolk St. 56

Mountain West Conference

Championship

Nevada 79, Colorado St. 71

Pacific-12 Conference

Championship

Arizona 83, Oregon 80

Southeastern Conference

Semifinals

Arkansas 76, Vanderbilt 62

Kentucky 79, Alabama 74

Southland Conference

Championship

New Orleans 68, Texas A&M-CC 65, OT

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Championship

Texas Southern 53, Alcorn St. 50

Sun Belt Conference

Semifinals

Texas St. 83, Texas-Arlington 62

Troy 74, Georgia St. 63

Western Athletic Conference

Championship

New Mexico St. 70, CS Bakersfield 60