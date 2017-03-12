Saturday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
Cornerstone 97, Indiana-East 87
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
America East Conference
Championship
Vermont 56, Albany (NY) 53
American Athletic Conference
Semifinals
Cincinnati 81, UConn 71
SMU 70, UCF 59
Atlantic 10 Conference
Semifinals
Rhode Island 84, Davidson 60
VCU 87, Richmond 77
Atlantic Coast Conference
Championship
Duke 75, Notre Dame 69
Big 12 Conference
Championship
Iowa St. 80, West Virginia 71
Big East Conference
Championship
Villanova 74, Creighton 60
Big Sky Conference
Championship
North Dakota 93, Weber St. 89, OT
Big Ten Conference
Semifinals
Michigan 84, Minnesota 77
Wisconsin 76, Northwestern 48
Big West Conference
Championship
UC Davis 50, UC Irvine 47
Conference USA
Championship
Middle Tennessee 83, Marshall 72
Ivy League
First Round
Princeton 72, Penn 64, OT
Yale 73, Harvard 71
Mid-American Conference
Championship
Kent St. 70, Akron 65
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship
NC Central 67, Norfolk St. 56
Mountain West Conference
Championship
Nevada 79, Colorado St. 71
Pacific-12 Conference
Championship
Arizona 83, Oregon 80
Southeastern Conference
Semifinals
Arkansas 76, Vanderbilt 62
Kentucky 79, Alabama 74
Southland Conference
Championship
New Orleans 68, Texas A&M-CC 65, OT
Southwestern Athletic Conference
Championship
Texas Southern 53, Alcorn St. 50
Sun Belt Conference
Semifinals
Texas St. 83, Texas-Arlington 62
Troy 74, Georgia St. 63
Western Athletic Conference
Championship
New Mexico St. 70, CS Bakersfield 60