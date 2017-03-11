Sports Listen

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 11:55 pm < a min read
MIDWEST

Michigan 4, Penn St. 0

Michigan St. 1, Minnesota 1, OT

Ohio St. 3, Wisconsin 1

TOURNAMENTS
American Hockey Conference
Quarterfinals

Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 2

Mercyhurst 3, Army 2, OT

Canisius 2, Niagara 1

Air Force 2, Bentley 1

ECAC
Quarterfinals

Harvard 4, Yale 3

Union (N.Y.), 4, Princeton 3, OT

Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2

Cornell 2, Clarkson 1

Hockey East
Quarterfinals

Boston College 7, Vermont 4

UMass-Lowell 3, New Hampshire 1

Boston U. 3, Northeastern 2

Notre Dame 5, Providence 2

NCHC
Quarterfinals

Western Michigan 5, Omaha 2

North Dakota 6, St. Cloud St. 5, OT

Minn.-Duluth 5, Miami (Ohio) 3

Denver 4, Colorado College 0

WCHA
Semifinals

Minnesota St. 1, Michigan Tech 0

Bowling Green 2, Bemidji St. 1

Division III
First Round

Norwich 3, Salem St. 1

Hamilton 3, Oswego St. 1

Trinity (Conn.) 4, Plattsburgh St. 1

Endicott 4, Hobart 3

