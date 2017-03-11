Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's Major League Linescore

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 4:11 pm < a min read
Share
Atlanta 000 101 000 0—2 4 1
St. Louis 000 100 001 0—2 7 0

Foltynewicz, Ramirez (5), Krol (6), Cabrera (7), Rodriguez (8), Morris (9), Dirks (10), and Flowers, Schlehuber; Gant, Broxton (4), Cecil (5), Siegrist (6), Flaherty (7), Poncedeleon (9), and Kelly, Martinez, Knizner. HRs_Fuenmayor; Adams.

___

Detroit 000 010 000—1 3 1
New York Yankees 200 041 00x—7 11 1

Norris, Leon (4), Mujica (5), Wilson (6), Bell (7), VerHagen (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Tanaka, Mitchell (5), Graham (9), and Sanchez, Romine. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Sanchez, Holliday, Torres.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

___

Advertisement
Miami 102 100 000—4 9 0
Houston 000 002 000—2 2 2

Copeland, Tazawa (4), Marte (5), Garcia (7), Cervenka (9), and Paulino, Telis; Martes, West (1), Harris (3), Jankowski (4), Devenski (5), Perez (8), Riefenhauser (9), and McCann, Stassi. W_Copeland 2-0. L_Martes 0-1. Sv_Cervenka. HRs_Dietrich;

___

Washington 100 003 200—6 9 1
New York Mets 000 000 000—0 5 2

Fedde, Worley (4), Voth (6), Guthrie (7), Martin (9), and Norris, Lobaton; Matz, Sewald (4), Goeddel (6), Gorzelanny (7), Burns (8), Smoker (9), and d’Arnaud, Sanchez. W_Fedde 1-0. L_Matz 0-1.

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.