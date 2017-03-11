Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|101
|000
|0—2
|4
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|001
|0—2
|7
|0
Foltynewicz, Ramirez (5), Krol (6), Cabrera (7), Rodriguez (8), Morris (9), Dirks (10), and Flowers, Schlehuber; Gant, Broxton (4), Cecil (5), Siegrist (6), Flaherty (7), Poncedeleon (9), and Kelly, Martinez, Knizner. HRs_Fuenmayor; Adams.
___
|Boston (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|2
|Minnesota
|402
|012
|04x—13
|15
|0
Owens, Shepherd (3), Walden (5), Taylor (7), Grover (8), and Vazquez, Butler; Gibson, Belisle (6), O’Rourke (7), Pressly (8), Boshers (9), and Castro, Rohlfing. W_Gibson 1-1. L_Owens 0-3.
___
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|New York Yankees
|200
|041
|00x—7
|11
|1
Norris, Leon (4), Mujica (5), Wilson (6), Bell (7), VerHagen (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Tanaka, Mitchell (5), Graham (9), and Sanchez, Romine. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Sanchez, Holliday, Torres.
___
|Pittsburgh
|030
|010
|101—6
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|200
|003
|002—7
|11
|2
Holmes, Lindblom (2), Kingham (4), Hughes (6), Bastardo (8), Rosario (9), and Diaz, Williams; Wright, Cleavinger (3), Hart (4), O’Day (5), Ynoa (6), Yacabonis (8), Drake (9), and Joseph, Perez. W_Drake 1-1. L_Rosario 0-1. HRs_Santander, Washington.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|2
|Boston (ss)
|002
|000
|00x—2
|7
|1
Cobb, Pruitt (4), Faria (5), Ames (6), Moreno (7), Wagner (8), and Sucre, Heim; Sale, Ramirez (5), Barnes (6), Scott (7), Workman (8), Cordier (9), and Leon, DePew. W_Sale 1-0. L_Cobb 1-1. Sv_Cordier.
___
|Miami
|102
|100
|000—4
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|002
|000—2
|2
|2
Copeland, Tazawa (4), Marte (5), Garcia (7), Cervenka (9), and Paulino, Telis; Martes, West (1), Harris (3), Jankowski (4), Devenski (5), Perez (8), Riefenhauser (9), and McCann, Stassi. W_Copeland 2-0. L_Martes 0-1. Sv_Cervenka. HRs_Dietrich;
___
|Philadelphia
|002
|202
|200—8
|14
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|001—2
|5
|1
Velasquez, Hollands (4), Gomez (5), Burnett (6), Ramos (8), and Knapp, Holaday; Estrada, Browning (3), Sanchez (4), Barnes (5), Howell (6), Harrell (7), Beliveau (7), Campos (9), and Saltalamacchia, McGuire. W_Velasquez 1-0. L_Estrada 0-1.
___
|Washington
|100
|003
|200—6
|9
|1
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
Fedde, Worley (4), Voth (6), Guthrie (7), Martin (9), and Norris, Lobaton; Matz, Sewald (4), Goeddel (6), Gorzelanny (7), Burns (8), Smoker (9), and d’Arnaud, Sanchez. W_Fedde 1-0. L_Matz 0-1.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|001
|100
|000—2
|6
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|032
|03x—8
|10
|0
Richards, Paredes (3), Norris (4), Middleton (6), Morin (7), Miller (8), and Maldonado, Arcia; Ryu, Jansen (3), Fields (4), Avilan (5), Geltz (6), Sierra (7), Younginer (9), and Barnes. W_Avilan 1-1. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Cron; Allie, Sweeney, Barnes.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|000
|001—0
|8
|0
|Texas (ss)
|003
|000
|20x—5
|11
|2
Covey, Bummer (3), Beck (4), Purke (6), Smith (7), Minaya (8), and Pena, Gonzalez; Griffin, Alvarez (5), Kela (7), Bush (8), Jeffress (9), and Trevino, Jimenez. W_Griffin 1-1. L_Covey 1-1.
___