Saturday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 5:51 pm 1 min read
Atlanta 000 101 000 0—2 4 1
St. Louis 000 100 001 0—2 7 0

Foltynewicz, Ramirez (5), Krol (6), Cabrera (7), Rodriguez (8), Morris (9), Dirks (10), and Flowers, Schlehuber; Gant, Broxton (4), Cecil (5), Siegrist (6), Flaherty (7), Poncedeleon (9), and Kelly, Martinez, Knizner. HRs_Fuenmayor; Adams.

___

Boston (ss) 000 000 000—0 6 2
Minnesota 402 012 04x—13 15 0

Owens, Shepherd (3), Walden (5), Taylor (7), Grover (8), and Vazquez, Butler; Gibson, Belisle (6), O’Rourke (7), Pressly (8), Boshers (9), and Castro, Rohlfing. W_Gibson 1-1. L_Owens 0-3.

___

Detroit 000 010 000—1 3 1
New York Yankees 200 041 00x—7 11 1

Norris, Leon (4), Mujica (5), Wilson (6), Bell (7), VerHagen (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Tanaka, Mitchell (5), Graham (9), and Sanchez, Romine. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Sanchez, Holliday, Torres.

___

Pittsburgh 030 010 101—6 10 1
Baltimore 200 003 002—7 11 2

Holmes, Lindblom (2), Kingham (4), Hughes (6), Bastardo (8), Rosario (9), and Diaz, Williams; Wright, Cleavinger (3), Hart (4), O’Day (5), Ynoa (6), Yacabonis (8), Drake (9), and Joseph, Perez. W_Drake 1-1. L_Rosario 0-1. HRs_Santander, Washington.

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 010—1 7 2
Boston (ss) 002 000 00x—2 7 1

Cobb, Pruitt (4), Faria (5), Ames (6), Moreno (7), Wagner (8), and Sucre, Heim; Sale, Ramirez (5), Barnes (6), Scott (7), Workman (8), Cordier (9), and Leon, DePew. W_Sale 1-0. L_Cobb 1-1. Sv_Cordier.

___

Miami 102 100 000—4 9 0
Houston 000 002 000—2 2 2

Copeland, Tazawa (4), Marte (5), Garcia (7), Cervenka (9), and Paulino, Telis; Martes, West (1), Harris (3), Jankowski (4), Devenski (5), Perez (8), Riefenhauser (9), and McCann, Stassi. W_Copeland 2-0. L_Martes 0-1. Sv_Cervenka. HRs_Dietrich;

___

Philadelphia 002 202 200—8 14 0
Toronto 100 000 001—2 5 1

Velasquez, Hollands (4), Gomez (5), Burnett (6), Ramos (8), and Knapp, Holaday; Estrada, Browning (3), Sanchez (4), Barnes (5), Howell (6), Harrell (7), Beliveau (7), Campos (9), and Saltalamacchia, McGuire. W_Velasquez 1-0. L_Estrada 0-1.

___

Washington 100 003 200—6 9 1
New York Mets 000 000 000—0 5 2

Fedde, Worley (4), Voth (6), Guthrie (7), Martin (9), and Norris, Lobaton; Matz, Sewald (4), Goeddel (6), Gorzelanny (7), Burns (8), Smoker (9), and d’Arnaud, Sanchez. W_Fedde 1-0. L_Matz 0-1.

___

Los Angeles Angels 001 100 000—2 6 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 032 03x—8 10 0

Richards, Paredes (3), Norris (4), Middleton (6), Morin (7), Miller (8), and Maldonado, Arcia; Ryu, Jansen (3), Fields (4), Avilan (5), Geltz (6), Sierra (7), Younginer (9), and Barnes. W_Avilan 1-1. L_Norris 0-1. HRs_Cron; Allie, Sweeney, Barnes.

___

