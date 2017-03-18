Sports Listen

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 5:56 pm 1 min read
Baltimore 000 300 101—5 6 1
New York Yankees 003 000 010—4 7 0

Bundy, Aquino (5), Wilson (7), and Joseph, Pena; Sabathia, Chapman (5), Graham (6), Layne (7), Niese (8), Frieri (9), and Sanchez, Castillo. W_Wilson 2-0. L_Frieri 0-1. HRs_Alvarez, Tavarez, Johnson; McKinney.

___

Boston 020 505 000—12 15 0
Minnesota 400 010 000—5 11 1

Porcello, Barnes (5), Wright (6), Shepherd (9), and Swihart, Roberson; Vogelsong, Reed (4), Hildenberger (4), Tepesch (5), Rucinski (6), Belisle (8), Kintzler (9), and Castro, Murphy. W_Porcello 2-0. L_Reed 1-1. HRs_Sandoval (2);

___

Detroit (ss) 140 100 001—7 12 1
Atlanta 020 001 110—5 11 2

Pelfrey, Nesbitt (4), Baez (6), Ryan (7), Stumpf (8), and Avila; Colon, Boyer (4), O’Flaherty (6), Chapman (7), Roe (8), Peterson (10), and Suzuki, Freitas. W_Pelfrey 2-3. L_Colon 0-1. Sv_Stumpf.

___

Houston 120 010 001—5 10 3
Washington 002 010 100—4 10 2

Morton, Sipp (5), Hoyt (6), Feliz (7), West (8), Freeman (9), and Centeno, Stassi; Ross, Solis (5), Nathan (7), Martin (8), Glover (9), and Wieters, Solano. W_West 1-0. L_Glover 0-1. Sv_Freeman. HRs_Green.

___

Miami 000 002 110—4 11 3
Detroit (ss) 000 101 102—5 8 0

Straily, Gonzalez (11), Wittgren (10), Marte (11), and Cabrera, Telis; Verlander, Wilson (6), Wilson (7), Lowe (8), Cuevas (9), and McCann, Perez. W_Cuevas 1-0. L_Marte 0-1. HRs_Sierra; Presley.

___

New York Mets 012 001 001—5 10 2
St. Louis 100 001 020—4 7 1

Gsellman, Blevins (6), Reed (6), Edgin (7), Rowen (8), Taylor (9), and Plawecki, Carrillo; Wacha, Broxton (5), Reyes (10), Mayers (12), and Kelly. W_Rowen 1-0. L_Mayers 1-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Lagares, Plawecki;

___

Pittsburgh 015 113 002—13 15 0
Philadelphia 000 100 502—8 12 2

Glasnow, Brault (5), Lakind (6), Creasy (7), and Diaz; Hellickson, Benoit (6), Gomez (7), Rodriguez (9), and Hanigan, Moore. W_Glasnow 1-1. L_Hellickson 0-2. HRs_Jaso, Diaz, Perez; Franco.

___

Tampa Bay 000 210 000—3 4 3
Toronto 000 001 010—2 5 0

Whitley, Pruitt (5), Walters (8), Kittredge (9), and Maile, Marjama; Latos, Barnes (4), Grilli (5), Smith (6), Beliveau (7), Girodo (8), Campos (9), and Martin, Graterol. W_Whitley 1-1. L_Latos 0-2. Sv_Kittredge. HRs_Bauers;

___

Cleveland (ss) 000 301 000—4 9 0
Texas (ss) 031 000 31x—8 8 1

Clevinger, Crockett (2), Merritt (3), Narveson (6), and Lucas, Salters; Gee, McCain (4), Webster (5), Dragmire (7), Alvarez (9), and Lerud, Trevino. W_Dragmire 1-1. L_Narveson 0-2. HRs_Moorman, Puello, Heineman, Burg.

___

All News Sports News
Saturday's Major League Linescore
