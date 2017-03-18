Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|000
|300
|101—5
|6
|1
|New York Yankees
|003
|000
|010—4
|7
|0
Bundy, Aquino (5), Wilson (7), and Joseph, Pena; Sabathia, Chapman (5), Graham (6), Layne (7), Niese (8), Frieri (9), and Sanchez, Castillo. W_Wilson 2-0. L_Frieri 0-1. HRs_Alvarez, Tavarez, Johnson; McKinney.
___
|Boston
|020
|505
|000—12
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|400
|010
|000—5
|11
|1
Porcello, Barnes (5), Wright (6), Shepherd (9), and Swihart, Roberson; Vogelsong, Reed (4), Hildenberger (4), Tepesch (5), Rucinski (6), Belisle (8), Kintzler (9), and Castro, Murphy. W_Porcello 2-0. L_Reed 1-1. HRs_Sandoval (2);
___
|Detroit (ss)
|140
|100
|001—7
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|001
|110—5
|11
|2
Pelfrey, Nesbitt (4), Baez (6), Ryan (7), Stumpf (8), and Avila; Colon, Boyer (4), O’Flaherty (6), Chapman (7), Roe (8), Peterson (10), and Suzuki, Freitas. W_Pelfrey 2-3. L_Colon 0-1. Sv_Stumpf.
___
|Houston
|120
|010
|001—5
|10
|3
|Washington
|002
|010
|100—4
|10
|2
Morton, Sipp (5), Hoyt (6), Feliz (7), West (8), Freeman (9), and Centeno, Stassi; Ross, Solis (5), Nathan (7), Martin (8), Glover (9), and Wieters, Solano. W_West 1-0. L_Glover 0-1. Sv_Freeman. HRs_Green.
___
|Miami
|000
|002
|110—4
|11
|3
|Detroit (ss)
|000
|101
|102—5
|8
|0
Straily, Gonzalez (11), Wittgren (10), Marte (11), and Cabrera, Telis; Verlander, Wilson (6), Wilson (7), Lowe (8), Cuevas (9), and McCann, Perez. W_Cuevas 1-0. L_Marte 0-1. HRs_Sierra; Presley.
___
|New York Mets
|012
|001
|001—5
|10
|2
|St. Louis
|100
|001
|020—4
|7
|1
Gsellman, Blevins (6), Reed (6), Edgin (7), Rowen (8), Taylor (9), and Plawecki, Carrillo; Wacha, Broxton (5), Reyes (10), Mayers (12), and Kelly. W_Rowen 1-0. L_Mayers 1-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Lagares, Plawecki;
___
|Pittsburgh
|015
|113
|002—13
|15
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|502—8
|12
|2
Glasnow, Brault (5), Lakind (6), Creasy (7), and Diaz; Hellickson, Benoit (6), Gomez (7), Rodriguez (9), and Hanigan, Moore. W_Glasnow 1-1. L_Hellickson 0-2. HRs_Jaso, Diaz, Perez; Franco.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|000—3
|4
|3
|Toronto
|000
|001
|010—2
|5
|0
Whitley, Pruitt (5), Walters (8), Kittredge (9), and Maile, Marjama; Latos, Barnes (4), Grilli (5), Smith (6), Beliveau (7), Girodo (8), Campos (9), and Martin, Graterol. W_Whitley 1-1. L_Latos 0-2. Sv_Kittredge. HRs_Bauers;
___
|Cleveland (ss)
|000
|301
|000—4
|9
|0
|Texas (ss)
|031
|000
|31x—8
|8
|1
Clevinger, Crockett (2), Merritt (3), Narveson (6), and Lucas, Salters; Gee, McCain (4), Webster (5), Dragmire (7), Alvarez (9), and Lerud, Trevino. W_Dragmire 1-1. L_Narveson 0-2. HRs_Moorman, Puello, Heineman, Burg.
___
|Japan
|100
|000
|030—4
|8
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|102
|021
|00x—6
|9
|0
Fujinami, Masui (5), Matsui (6), Miyanishi (7), Norimoto (8), and Ohno, Kobayashi; Lackey, Davis (12), Strop (9), Beeler (10), Floro (11), and Montero. W_Lackey 2-0. L_Fujinami 0-1. Sv_Floro. HRs_Kikuchi; Bote.
___
|Cleveland (ss)
|000
|110
|200
|0—4
|10
|2
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|101
|0—4
|11
|3
Morimando, Allen (4), Shaw (5), Frias (6), Delabar (7), Russell (8), McCoy (9), DeMasi (10), and Moore, Haase; Wood, Young (6), Moylan (10), and Butera. HRs_Hankins, Shaffer; O’Brien.
___
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|10x—2
|5
|0
Perdomo, Quackenbush (6), Lee (7), Stammen (8), and Sanchez; Graveman, Dull (7), Montas (8), and Maxwell, Lavarnway. W_Dull 2-0. L_Lee 0-2. Sv_Montas. HRs_Coleman;
___
|Texas (ss)
|200
|010
|000—3
|5
|5
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|001—3
|3
|1
Darvish, Slack (5), Alvarez (6), Bass (7), Wright (9), and Hayes, Cantwell; Arroyo, Chacin (2), Romano (4), Orewiler (8), Coleman (9), and Mesoraco, Turner. HRs_Gallo;
___