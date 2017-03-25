Sports Listen

Saturday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 3:21 pm < a min read
New York Mets 200 000 100—3 8 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 0

Montero, Robles (3), Edgin (1), Sewald (2), and Rivera, Plawecki; Dickey, Chapman (6), O’Flaherty (7), Roe (8), and Suzuki. W_Montero 1-0. L_Dickey 0-4. Sv_Sewald. HRs_Conforto.

