Saturday’s Major League Linescore

|Boston (ss)
|100
|031
|020—7
|11
|1
|Tampa Bay
|012
|000
|002—5
|11
|3
Haviland, Ramirez (4), Olmos (6), Maddox (7), Shepherd (8), and Swihart; Snell, Hunter (5), Marks (7), Garton (8), Schultz (9), and Maile. W_Ramirez 1-0. L_Snell 2-2. HRs_Sandoval; Dickerson.
___
|Detroit
|003
|000
|010—4
|10
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|32x—5
|4
|1
Sanchez, Lowe (7), Ryan (8), and McCann; Glasnow, Hughes (5), Brault (9), and Cervelli. W_Brault 3-0. L_Ryan 0-1. HRs_Collins; Frazier, Meadows.
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
___
|New York Mets
|200
|000
|100—3
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Montero, Robles (8), Edgin (6), Sewald (7), and Rivera, Plawecki; Dickey, Chapman (6), O’Flaherty (7), Roe (8), and Suzuki. W_Montero 1-0. L_Dickey 0-4. Sv_Sewald. HRs_Conforto.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|101—3
|12
|0
|Boston (ss)
|002
|100
|000—3
|6
|1
Asher, Morgan (4), Rodriguez (7), Murray (9), and Rupp, Knapp; Kendrick, Ross Jr. (7), Abad (8), Scott (9), and Leon, Butler. HRs_Bradley Jr..
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|00x—1
|5
|0
Lynn, Gant (2), Mayers (3), Sherriff (5), Cecil (10), Broxton (11), Siegrist (12), and Fryer, Rosario; Nicolino, Ziegler (6), Ramos (6), Marte (6), Guerra (7), and Realmuto, Paulino. W_Nicolino 2-0. L_Mayers 1-2. Sv_Guerra.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|120
|100
|100—5
|7
|4
|New York Yankees
|021
|000
|102—6
|9
|0
Latos, Tepera (4), Bolsinger (5), Loup (8), Biagini (9), and Saltalamacchia, Graterol; Warren, Layne (4), Holder (5), Niese (7), Feyereisen (8), Marsh (9), and Romine, Castillo. W_Marsh 1-0. L_Biagini 1-1. HRs_Saltalamacchia, Goins; Bird.
___
|Washington
|001
|300
|000—4
|8
|1
|Houston
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|1
Roark, Solis (10), Kelley (11), Romero (12), Treinen (13), and Wieters, Severino; McCullers, Devenski (4), Harris (7), Gustave (8), Diaz (9), and McCann, Centeno. W_Roark 1-0. L_McCullers 1-2. Sv_Treinen.
___
|Canada Jr.
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
|Toronto
|002
|049
|10x—16
|16
|0
Moore, Sierra (5), Undershute (6), Leach (6), Stovman (8), and Naylor, Brookman; Ellenbest, Jackson (4), Hartman (6), Glaude (7), DeGraaf (8), Case (9), and Ohlman, Reeves. W_Ellenbest 1-0. L_Moore 0-1.
___
|Arizona
|001
|000
|003—4
|7
|2
|Los Angeles Angels
|400
|200
|10x—7
|11
|0
Walker, Bleich (5), Rodney (6), De la Rosa (7), Bracho (10), and Iannetta, Perez; Skaggs, O’Grady (5), Morin (6), Parker (7), Yates (8), Guerra (9), and Perez, Sanchez. W_Skaggs 1-1. L_Walker 1-1. HRs_Herum; Pujols, Perez.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|110
|001
|304—10
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|040
|300—7
|12
|0
Covey, Burdi (4), Bummer (5), Ynoa (6), Infante (7), and Smith, Zavala; Tomlin, Logan (7), Otero (8), McAllister (8), Colon (9), and Perez, Kratz. W_Infante 1-0. L_Colon 0-1. HRs_May, Delmonico, Abreu, Hayes, Asche, Cabrera; Santana.
___
|Cincinnati (ss)
|000
|200
|014—7
|15
|0
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|200
|060
|21x—11
|17
|1
Stephenson, Astin (5), Chacin (5), Orewiler (10), and Barnhart, Brantly; Hendricks, Montgomery (4), Grimm (5), Berg (7), Beeler (8), Johnson (9), Perakslis (6), and Montero. W_Grimm 1-0. L_Stephenson 0-2. HRs_Alcantara, Hudson; Bryant, Happ, Caratini, Young.
___
|Cincinnati (ss)
|060
|000
|203—11
|15
|0
|Oakland (ss)
|101
|130
|000—6
|9
|2
Garrett, Luetge (7), Hendrix (8), Peralta (9), Bernardino (10), and Turner, Okey; Manaea, Sanchez (4), Casilla (5), Madson (6), Doolittle (7), Kurcz (8), Bragg (9), Smith (9), and Phegley, Theroux. W_Luetge 2-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. HRs_Davis.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|0—0
|3
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|1—1
|5
|0
Peralta, Feliz (6), Barnes (7), Torres (9), Scahill (10), and Bandy, Garcia; Kennedy, Young (7), Minor (8), Moylan (9), Stout (10), and Perez, Evans. W_Stout 2-0. L_Scahill 0-1. HRs_Mondesi.
___
|Oakland (ss)
|310
|001
|010—6
|9
|3
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|011
|530
|01x—11
|15
|0
Hahn, Castro (4), Stull (5), Valdez (6), and Maxwell, Murphy; Hill, Hatcher (4), Jansen (6), Romo (7), Dayton (8), Broussard (8), Fields (9), and Wilson, Barnes. W_Hatcher 2-0. L_Hahn 1-2. HRs_Chapman, Rodriguez; Toles, Turner.
___
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|000
|002
|101—4
|7
|2
|Colorado
|001
|041
|10x—7
|14
|1
Anderson, Davis (5), Meza (5), Rondon (11), Strop (12), Concepcion (10), and Contreras, Corporan; Marquez, Lyles (6), Estevez (7), Motte (7), McGee (8), and Garneau. W_Marquez 1-0. L_Anderson 1-1. HRs_Heyward.
___
|Texas
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Seattle
|000
|201
|00x—3
|6
|0
Martinez, Gamboa (5), and Chirinos; Overton, Machi (7), Aro (8), Scribner (9), and Zunino. W_Overton 1-1. L_Martinez 0-1. Sv_Scribner. HRs_Rua; Motter.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|002—3
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|103
|10x—6
|7
|0
Santiago, Breslow (5), Stewart (6), Curtiss (8), and Castro, Rodriguez; Ynoa, Brach (6), Britton (7), Drake (8), and Castillo, Joseph. W_Ynoa 2-0. L_Santiago 0-2. HRs_Goodrum, Field; Davis, Hardy, Schoop.
___