Saturday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 8:36 pm 2 min read
Boston (ss) 100 031 020—7 11 1
Tampa Bay 012 000 002—5 11 3

Haviland, Ramirez (4), Olmos (6), Maddox (7), Shepherd (8), and Swihart; Snell, Hunter (5), Marks (7), Garton (8), Schultz (9), and Maile. W_Ramirez 1-0. L_Snell 2-2. HRs_Sandoval; Dickerson.

___

Detroit 003 000 010—4 10 2
Pittsburgh 000 000 32x—5 4 1

Sanchez, Lowe (7), Ryan (8), and McCann; Glasnow, Hughes (5), Brault (9), and Cervelli. W_Brault 3-0. L_Ryan 0-1. HRs_Collins; Frazier, Meadows.

___

New York Mets 200 000 100—3 8 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 0

Montero, Robles (8), Edgin (6), Sewald (7), and Rivera, Plawecki; Dickey, Chapman (6), O’Flaherty (7), Roe (8), and Suzuki. W_Montero 1-0. L_Dickey 0-4. Sv_Sewald. HRs_Conforto.

___

Philadelphia 000 100 101—3 12 0
Boston (ss) 002 100 000—3 6 1

Asher, Morgan (4), Rodriguez (7), Murray (9), and Rupp, Knapp; Kendrick, Ross Jr. (7), Abad (8), Scott (9), and Leon, Butler. HRs_Bradley Jr..

___

St. Louis 000 000 000—0 5 0
Miami 000 100 00x—1 5 0

Lynn, Gant (2), Mayers (3), Sherriff (5), Cecil (10), Broxton (11), Siegrist (12), and Fryer, Rosario; Nicolino, Ziegler (6), Ramos (6), Marte (6), Guerra (7), and Realmuto, Paulino. W_Nicolino 2-0. L_Mayers 1-2. Sv_Guerra.

___

Toronto (ss) 120 100 100—5 7 4
New York Yankees 021 000 102—6 9 0

Latos, Tepera (4), Bolsinger (5), Loup (8), Biagini (9), and Saltalamacchia, Graterol; Warren, Layne (4), Holder (5), Niese (7), Feyereisen (8), Marsh (9), and Romine, Castillo. W_Marsh 1-0. L_Biagini 1-1. HRs_Saltalamacchia, Goins; Bird.

___

Washington 001 300 000—4 8 1
Houston 000 001 000—1 5 1

Roark, Solis (10), Kelley (11), Romero (12), Treinen (13), and Wieters, Severino; McCullers, Devenski (4), Harris (7), Gustave (8), Diaz (9), and McCann, Centeno. W_Roark 1-0. L_McCullers 1-2. Sv_Treinen.

___

Canada Jr. 000 000 000—0 5 2
Toronto 002 049 10x—16 16 0

Moore, Sierra (5), Undershute (6), Leach (6), Stovman (8), and Naylor, Brookman; Ellenbest, Jackson (4), Hartman (6), Glaude (7), DeGraaf (8), Case (9), and Ohlman, Reeves. W_Ellenbest 1-0. L_Moore 0-1.

___

Arizona 001 000 003—4 7 2
Los Angeles Angels 400 200 10x—7 11 0

Walker, Bleich (5), Rodney (6), De la Rosa (7), Bracho (10), and Iannetta, Perez; Skaggs, O’Grady (5), Morin (6), Parker (7), Yates (8), Guerra (9), and Perez, Sanchez. W_Skaggs 1-1. L_Walker 1-1. HRs_Herum; Pujols, Perez.

___

Chicago White Sox 110 001 304—10 13 0
Cleveland 000 040 300—7 12 0

Covey, Burdi (4), Bummer (5), Ynoa (6), Infante (7), and Smith, Zavala; Tomlin, Logan (7), Otero (8), McAllister (8), Colon (9), and Perez, Kratz. W_Infante 1-0. L_Colon 0-1. HRs_May, Delmonico, Abreu, Hayes, Asche, Cabrera; Santana.

___

Cincinnati (ss) 000 200 014—7 15 0
Chicago Cubs (ss) 200 060 21x—11 17 1

Stephenson, Astin (5), Chacin (5), Orewiler (10), and Barnhart, Brantly; Hendricks, Montgomery (4), Grimm (5), Berg (7), Beeler (8), Johnson (9), Perakslis (6), and Montero. W_Grimm 1-0. L_Stephenson 0-2. HRs_Alcantara, Hudson; Bryant, Happ, Caratini, Young.

___

Cincinnati (ss) 060 000 203—11 15 0
Oakland (ss) 101 130 000—6 9 2

Garrett, Luetge (7), Hendrix (8), Peralta (9), Bernardino (10), and Turner, Okey; Manaea, Sanchez (4), Casilla (5), Madson (6), Doolittle (7), Kurcz (8), Bragg (9), Smith (9), and Phegley, Theroux. W_Luetge 2-0. L_Doolittle 0-1. HRs_Davis.

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000 0—0 3 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 1—1 5 0

Peralta, Feliz (6), Barnes (7), Torres (9), Scahill (10), and Bandy, Garcia; Kennedy, Young (7), Minor (8), Moylan (9), Stout (10), and Perez, Evans. W_Stout 2-0. L_Scahill 0-1. HRs_Mondesi.

___

Oakland (ss) 310 001 010—6 9 3
Los Angeles Dodgers 011 530 01x—11 15 0

Hahn, Castro (4), Stull (5), Valdez (6), and Maxwell, Murphy; Hill, Hatcher (4), Jansen (6), Romo (7), Dayton (8), Broussard (8), Fields (9), and Wilson, Barnes. W_Hatcher 2-0. L_Hahn 1-2. HRs_Chapman, Rodriguez; Toles, Turner.

___

Chicago Cubs (ss) 000 002 101—4 7 2
Colorado 001 041 10x—7 14 1

Anderson, Davis (5), Meza (5), Rondon (11), Strop (12), Concepcion (10), and Contreras, Corporan; Marquez, Lyles (6), Estevez (7), Motte (7), McGee (8), and Garneau. W_Marquez 1-0. L_Anderson 1-1. HRs_Heyward.

___

Texas 100 000 000—1 4 1
Seattle 000 201 00x—3 6 0

Martinez, Gamboa (5), and Chirinos; Overton, Machi (7), Aro (8), Scribner (9), and Zunino. W_Overton 1-1. L_Martinez 0-1. Sv_Scribner. HRs_Rua; Motter.

___

Minnesota 000 001 002—3 6 1
Baltimore 010 103 10x—6 7 0

Santiago, Breslow (5), Stewart (6), Curtiss (8), and Castro, Rodriguez; Ynoa, Brach (6), Britton (7), Drake (8), and Castillo, Joseph. W_Ynoa 2-0. L_Santiago 0-2. HRs_Goodrum, Field; Davis, Hardy, Schoop.

___

