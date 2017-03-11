Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Victor Alcantara to Toledo (IL). Optioned LHP Jairo Labourt to Erie (NYP). Re-assigned RHPs Jeff Ferrell and Adam Ravenelle to their minor league camp.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Re-assigned LHPs P.J. Conlon and David Roseboom, INFs Phillip Evans, Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme, RHPs Kevin McGowen, Corey Taylor and Logan Taylor and OF Champ Stuart to their minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Jung Ho Kang on the restricted list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Paul Clemens, Jarred Cosart, Miguel Diaz, Tyrell Jenkins, Zach Lee, Walker Lockett, Luis Perdomo, Kevin Quackenbush, Colin Rea, Jose Ruiz and Cesar Vargas; LHPs Buddy Baumann, Ryan Buchter, Robbie Erlin, Keith Hessler and Jose Torres; INFs Carlos Asuaje, Allen Cordoba, Javier Guerra, Jose Rondon, Luis Sardinas, Ryan Schimpf and Cory Spangenberg; OFs Franchy Cordero, Alex Dickerson, Travis Jankowski, Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe; and Cs Christian Bethancourt, Austin Hedges and Luis Torrens on one-year contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with LB Lorenzo Alexander on a two-year contract and T Jorday Mills.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Prince Amukamara to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Christian Jones and KB Johnthan Banks to one-year contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Darren Fells, WR Keshawn Martin and CB DJ Hayden.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Lance Kendricks.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Stefan Charles, LB Audie Cole and OL Earl Watford.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL Luke Joeckel.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Albany (AHL). Recalled F Blake Pietila from Albany.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Magnus Hellberg from Hartford (AHL) on an emergency basis.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Julian Melchiori from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Tucson D Jarred Tinordi for one game for receiving a a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game on March 10.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Jeff Malcolm from Greenville (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released F Nathan Moon. Released F Steve Lebel from his amateur tryout agreement.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Tyler Vankleef to an amateur try out contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Waived G Caroline Stanley.

COLLEGE

ILLINOIS — Fired John Groce, men’s basketball coach. Named Jamall Walker interim men’s basketball coach.