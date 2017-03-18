Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OF Ramon Laureano and RHP Francis Martes to their minor league camp.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned INF-OF Franchy Cordero and RHP Walker Lockett to their minor league camp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with WR Andre Holmes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Nick Folk.

Advertisement

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Tomas Nosek from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed D Ben Storm and F Brady Shaw to amateur tryout contracts.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Sean Flanagan to an amateur tryout agreement. Placed F Matt Salhany on the ECHL reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced LW Joe Devin returned from his professional tryout agreement with Cleveland (AHL). Released D Nick Neville.

SOCCER United Soccer League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed F Ethan Kutler.

COLLEGE

MARSHALL — Promoted associate head coach Tony Kemper to women’s basketball coach.