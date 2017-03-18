Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's Sports Transactions

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 3:01 pm < a min read
Share
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OF Ramon Laureano and RHP Francis Martes to their minor league camp.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned INF-OF Franchy Cordero and RHP Walker Lockett to their minor league camp.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with WR Andre Holmes.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Nick Folk.

Advertisement
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Jon Gillies to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Tomas Nosek from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed D Ben Storm and F Brady Shaw to amateur tryout contracts.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Sean Flanagan to an amateur tryout agreement. Placed F Matt Salhany on the ECHL reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced LW Joe Devin returned from his professional tryout agreement with Cleveland (AHL). Released D Nick Neville.

SOCCER
United Soccer League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed F Ethan Kutler.

COLLEGE

MARSHALL — Promoted associate head coach Tony Kemper to women’s basketball coach.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.