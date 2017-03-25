Saturday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OF Alejandro Garcia, RHP Jordan Jankowski, OF Jon Kemmer and RHP Tyson Perez to their minor league camp. Granted LHP C.J. Riefenhauser his unconditional release.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Ariel Miranda to Tacoma (PCL). Reassigned C Sebastian Valle to their minor league camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP Matt Carasiti, LHP Jerry Vasto and C Jan Vazquez to their minor league camp.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Steve Geltz, Trevor Oaks and Yaisel Sierra to their minor league camp.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reassigned RHP Hiram Burgos to their minor league camp.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Tommy Pham to Memphis (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHP Jose Dominguez to their minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP MAtt Grace to Syracuse (IL).
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Garrett Mattlage.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Jordan Brink.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended New York F Joakim Noah for 20 games for testing positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released LB Rey Maualuga.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Josh Healey to a two-year, entry-level contract.
STOCKTON HEAT — Signed C Cam Braes to an amateur tryout agreement.
ECHL — Suspended Manchester’s Joey Diamond two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 24 game at Elmira. Suspended Utah’s Ralph Cuddemi indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 24 game at Colorado.
INDIANA — Named Archie Miller men’s basketball coach.
UCLA — Freshman G Lonzo Ball will enter the NBA draft.