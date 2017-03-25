Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OF Alejandro Garcia, RHP Jordan Jankowski, OF Jon Kemmer and RHP Tyson Perez to their minor league camp. Granted LHP C.J. Riefenhauser his unconditional release.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Ariel Miranda to Tacoma (PCL). Reassigned C Sebastian Valle to their minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP Matt Carasiti, LHP Jerry Vasto and C Jan Vazquez to their minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Steve Geltz, Trevor Oaks and Yaisel Sierra to their minor league camp.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reassigned RHP Hiram Burgos to their minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Tommy Pham to Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHP Jose Dominguez to their minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP MAtt Grace to Syracuse (IL).

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Garrett Mattlage.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Jordan Brink.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended New York F Joakim Noah for 20 games for testing positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released LB Rey Maualuga.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Josh Healey to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed C Cam Braes to an amateur tryout agreement.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Manchester’s Joey Diamond two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 24 game at Elmira. Suspended Utah’s Ralph Cuddemi indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 24 game at Colorado.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Archie Miller men’s basketball coach.

UCLA — Freshman G Lonzo Ball will enter the NBA draft.