Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's Sports Transactions

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 11:39 pm 1 min read
Share
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned OF Alejandro Garcia, RHP Jordan Jankowski, OF Jon Kemmer and RHP Tyson Perez to their minor league camp. Granted LHP C.J. Riefenhauser his unconditional release.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Ariel Miranda to Tacoma (PCL). Reassigned C Sebastian Valle to their minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP Matt Carasiti, LHP Jerry Vasto and C Jan Vazquez to their minor league camp.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Steve Geltz, Trevor Oaks and Yaisel Sierra to their minor league camp.

Advertisement

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reassigned RHP Hiram Burgos to their minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Tommy Pham to Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHP Jose Dominguez to their minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP MAtt Grace to Syracuse (IL).

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Garrett Mattlage.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Jordan Brink.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended New York F Joakim Noah for 20 games for testing positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator LGD-4033.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released LB Rey Maualuga.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Josh Healey to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed C Cam Braes to an amateur tryout agreement.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Manchester’s Joey Diamond two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 24 game at Elmira. Suspended Utah’s Ralph Cuddemi indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 24 game at Colorado.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Archie Miller men’s basketball coach.

UCLA — Freshman G Lonzo Ball will enter the NBA draft.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Saturday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.