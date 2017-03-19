Sports Listen

Schenn’s OT goal lifts Flyers over Hurricanes

By AARON BRACY
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 10:22 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny tied it with 42.9 seconds left in the third period and Brayden Schenn scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night.

Jordan Staal scored a power-play goal with 8:11 left in the third to put Carolina ahead 3-2, but Konecny scored with Flyers goalie Steve Mason on the bench for an extra attacker, then Schenn ended it by finishing a rebound from close range.

Ivan Provorov had a goal and two assists and Dale Weise also scored for Philadelphia, which pulled within five points of idle Toronto for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia, which has 11 games remaining, would have to pass three teams for a postseason bid.

Jeff Skinner and Elias Lindholm also scored for Carolina, which is six points out of the playoffs. The Hurricanes have points (4-0-3) in each of their last seven games.

