School principal: Trump chants crossed line into hate speech

March 2, 2017
CANTON, Conn. (AP) — Students at a suburban Connecticut high school are being criticized by their principal as crossing the line into hate speech when they taunted a predominantly black and Latino school at a basketball game with chants of “Trump, Trump, Trump!”

In a letter to parents, Canton High School Principal Andrew DiPippo says about seven or eight students crossed the line between free speech and hate speech with their chants as players from the Classical Magnet School in Hartford were attempting foul shots during a Tuesday night conference playoff game.

DiPippo said the students damaged the district’s reputation as a welcoming community.

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford’s acting superintendent, called the chants “unacceptable conduct.”

Canton officials held an assembly Wednesday to discuss what happened.

