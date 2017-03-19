Schumacher No. 1 Top Fuel qualifier at NHRA Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tony Schumacher is the Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier at the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Schumacher drove his Top Fuel dragster to a track elapsed time record pass of 3.682 seconds at 328.22 mph Saturday in the second qualifying session to earn his 81st career No. 1 qualifier and first of the season.

Schumacher, trying to become the first five-time Top Fuel winner at the Gatornationals, will face Smax Smith in the first round of eliminations.

John Force (Funny Car), Jason Line (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the third event of 24 on the series schedule.

Force raced his Chevy Camaro to the 155th No. 1 qualifier of his career with a track elapsed time record of 3.832 at 333.25. He will face Bob Tasca in the first round.

Line’s earned his third consecutive Pro Stock No. 1 qualifier of the season, 52nd of his career.

Defending Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Savoie earned the ninth No. 1 qualifier of his career with a 6.753 pass at 198.99 on his Suzuki in the third qualifying session. He will race Shawn Gann in the first round of eliminations.