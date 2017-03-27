Scottish kickboxer dead of heatstroke ahead of Thai match

BANGKOK (AP) — A Scottish kickboxer has died after an apparent attempt to lose weight in preparation for a fight in Thailand.

Police Capt. Prachakorn Promduang said the body of 21-year-old Jordan Coe was discovered Sunday morning clad in multiple layers of clothing. He had been 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) over the weight class limit for a Sunday night fight in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, and was last seen Saturday morning headed out from a resort there for a workout.

Prachakorn said Coe had been trying to meet the weight limit for the fight, and that preliminary autopsy results showed heatstroke was the cause of death.

Boxers seeking to meet a weight limit ahead of a fight often try to lose as much water as possible through sweating.