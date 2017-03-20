Sports Listen

Seattle signs offensive lineman Oday Aboushi

March 20, 2017
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added depth on the offensive line by signing former Houston guard Oday Aboushi.

Seattle announced the deal with Aboushi on Monday. Aboushi spent his first two seasons with the New York Jets and the past two years with Houston. Aboushi made eight starts and appeared in 11 games during his time with the Texans. He started 10 games in his two seasons with the Jets.

Aboushi joins former Jacksonville offensive lineman Luke Joeckel as Seattle’s two signings this offseason looking to bolster a line that was among the worst in the league last season. Aboushi’s strength has been in pass protection, and he’s had only four accepted penalties against him the past two seasons.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

