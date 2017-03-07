SEC coaches pick Sindarius Thornwell as player of year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference coaches have named South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell the league’s player of the year.

Coaches also picked Florida’s Mike White as coach of the year in awards announced Tuesday by the SEC.

Vanderbilt’s Luke Kornet is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Kentucky’s Malik Monk is freshman of the year and Florida’s Canyon Barry is the top sixth man. Texas A&M’s Robert Williams is the league’s defensive player of the year.

Thornwell, Kornet and Monk were joined as first-team All-SEC picks by Florida’s KeVaughn Allen, Georgia’s J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and Mississippi’s Sebastian Saiz.

Voting ties were not broken.

Thornwell and Monk tied for the league lead in scoring at 21.2 points per game. The Gamecocks star also leads the SEC in steals.