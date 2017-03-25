Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SEC showdown at Madison…

SEC showdown at Madison Square Garden for spot in Final Four

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 1:57 pm 2 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 7 South Carolina (25-10) vs. No. 4 Florida (27-8)

East Regional final, 2:20 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeastern Conference rivals have never met in a bigger basketball game than they will Sunday at Madison Square Garden. South Carolina is looking for its first Final Four appearance. The Gamecocks have been maybe the biggest surprise of the tournament, beating No. 2 seed Duke and blowing out third-seeded Baylor. Florida is trying to get to the Final Four for the sixth time overall and first since 2014 — and for the first time under coach Mike White. In 2015, White replaced Billy Donovan, who guided the Gators to two NCAA championships and four Final Fours in 19 seasons. The last time SEC teams played a game to go to the Final Four was 1986 when LSU edged Kentucky 59-57.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

RUBBER MATCH: The Gators and Gamecocks split two meetings this season, with each team winning at home. South Carolina won the first game 57-53, despite shooting 29 percent from the field. Florida then took the game in Gainesville, 81-66.

Advertisement

PRETTY UGLY: South Carolina admittedly likes to play a style that is not always aesthetically pleasing. “It’s beautiful to us,” coach Frank Martin said.

Florida also likes to mix it up. The Gators turned around the Wisconsin game when they increased the pressure on the defensive end. They ended up getting 16 turnovers against Wisconsin, which came in averaging 11.8.

“We’re both two tough defensive teams and we take pride in the defensive end,” White said after beating the Badgers with an overtime buzzer-beater. “We know each other well, so it’s going to be a grind it out game, probably down to the wire just like this one.”

SLUMP BUSTED: Lost in a bit in the drama of Florida’s Sweet 16 victory on a 3 as time expired by Chris Chiozza was the career-game from KeVaughn Allen. The Gators’ leading scorer had managed just 11 points in their first two NCAA games, but he had a career-best 35 against the Badgers. He started the tournament 5 for 31 from the field.

THORN IN FLORIDA’S SIDE: SEC player of the year Sidarius Thornwell scored 43 points in two games against the Gators and he has been maybe the best individual player of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 25.7 per game.

___

More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » SEC showdown at Madison…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.