Seguin gets power-play goal as Stars beat Canucks 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored on the power play in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Ales Hemsky, Esa Lindell and Radek Faksa had the other goals for Dallas, which got 26 saves from Kari Lehtonen. John Klingberg and Jason Spezza each added two assists.

Sven Baertschi and Ben Hutton scored for Vancouver. Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots in his 12th start in the last 13 games.

Both teams are well back in the Western Conference playoff race, and the Stars entered losers of three straight while getting outscored 17-4, including a 7-1 demolition at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Canucks, meanwhile, finished winless on their five-game homestand (0-3-2), with the last three losses coming in regulation.