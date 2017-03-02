Seniors star on Senior night, UNLV holds off Utah St, 66-59

Sports Listen

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three seniors, Tyrell Green, Christian Jones and Uche Ofoegbu were feted before the game, then stepped up to spark UNLV to a 66-59 Mountain West Conference victory over Utah State in the Runnin’ Rebels home finale Wednesday night.

Green, from Toronto, Ontario, posted 19 points and grabbed dozen rebounds. Jones scored 16 points with 12 boards and Ofoegbu added 11 points.

Utah State got within a point with 1:30 left when Koby McEwen hit a pair of free throws to make it 60-59. Jovan Mooring converted three free throws and knocked down a 3-pointer to put the game away.

Jalen Moore had 14 points to lead Utah State

Both teams advance to the Mountain West Conference Tournament, which begins Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

UNLV (11-19, 4-13) closes out its regular season at Fresno State Saturday. The regular season is over for Utah State (13-16, 7-11) and the Aggies await the conference tournament.

