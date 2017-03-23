Sports Listen

Sentencing delayed for retired Saints star’s killer

March 23, 2017
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sentencing for the man who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith has been delayed.

Cardell Hayes was scheduled for sentencing on Monday. However, state District Judge Camille Buras granted a defense attorneys’ request for more time Thursday.

No new date was set. A status hearing was scheduled for March 30.

Smith was killed in a traffic confrontation in New Orleans last April. The 29-year-old Hayes claimed self-defense but a jury convicted him of manslaughter, and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife.

Prosecutors have said they’ll seek the maximum 60-year sentence — 40 years for manslaughter, plus 20 years for attempted manslaughter.

Defense attorneys said they need more time to prepare and get documents from another lawyer who worked on Hayes’ appeal, but recently withdrew from the case.

