Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sharks-Oilers Sums

Sharks-Oilers Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 11:49 pm < a min read
Share
San Jose 1 0 1—2
Edmonton 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Hansen 8 (Martin), 1:01. 2, Edmonton, Maroon 26 (Draisaitl, Mcdavid), 10:22. 3, Edmonton, Mcdavid 28 (Caggiula, Klefbom), 17:28 (sh). Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (delay of game), 14:26; Kassian, EDM, (hooking), 16:36.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Slepyshev, EDM, (cross checking), 3:06; Larsson, EDM, Major (fighting), 4:09; Hansen, SJ, Major (fighting), 4:09; Karlsson, SJ, (holding stick), 8:15; Thornton, SJ, (slashing), 14:36; Maroon, EDM, (roughing), 19:51; Pavelski, SJ, (roughing), 19:51.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Maroon 27 (Russell), 7:51. 5, San Jose, Pavelski 29 (Hansen, Vlasic), 13:59. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 13-14-13_40. Edmonton 11-6-5_22.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 33-21-6 (22 shots-19 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 39-21-8 (40-38).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:28.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sharks-Oilers Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.