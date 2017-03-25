Sports Listen

Sharks-Predators Sums

By master
March 25, 2017
San Jose 0 2 0—2
Nashville 2 2 3—7

First Period_1, Nashville, Sissons 7 (Smith, Wilson), 4:14. 2, Nashville, Mcleod 5 (Watson, Josi), 15:19. Penalties_Mcleod, NSH, Major (fighting), 5:30; Haley, SJ, Major (fighting), 5:30; Pavelski, SJ, (interference), 16:55.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Marleau 26 (Thornton, Burns), 4:24 (pp). 4, Nashville, Neal 22 (Arvidsson, Johansen), 4:48 (pp). 5, Nashville, Subban 9 (Wilson, Smith), 14:39. 6, San Jose, Braun 4 (Meier, Demelo), 16:19. Penalties_Irwin, NSH, (interference), 4:14; Sorensen, SJ, (high sticking), 4:41; Arvidsson, NSH, (roughing), 7:27; Pavelski, SJ, (roughing), 7:27; Sissons, NSH, major (high sticking), 8:11; Marleau, SJ, (hooking), 9:36.

Third Period_7, Nashville, Sissons 8 (Wilson, Smith), 5:27. 8, Nashville, Neal 23 (Josi, Johansen), 17:01 (pp). 9, Nashville, Arvidsson 28 (Irwin), 19:22 (sh). Penalties_Jarnkrok, NSH, served by Fiala, (boarding), 12:56; Haley, SJ, served by Donskoi, Misconduct (misconduct), 12:56; Fiddler, NSH, (holding), 18:41.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-8-8_28. Nashville 12-8-14_34.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 4; Nashville 2 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 32-20-6 (34 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Rinne 30-16-8 (28-26).

A_17,282 (17,113). T_2:38.

Referees_Tim Peel, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Steve Miller.

