Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sharper's lawyers: Plea terms…

Sharper’s lawyers: Plea terms not adequately explained

By KEVIN McGILL
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 8:34 pm < a min read
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for disgraced former NFL star and admitted rapist Darren Sharper argue in an appeal that a judge did not adequately explain the consequences of a plea agreement resulting in his 18-year federal prison sentence.

Their arguments were filed Friday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Sharper pleaded guilty or no-contest in four states to charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted women. A “global” plea agreement in state courts in Arizona, Nevada, California and Louisiana — and federal court in New Orleans — was expected to result in a nine-year sentence.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

But U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo said that sentence was too light. Sharper opted to maintain his guilty plea. Milazzo last year sentenced him to 18 years and four months.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sharper's lawyers: Plea terms…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.