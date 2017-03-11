Shields stops Szabados in 4th round on milestone night

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields became the first woman to headline a fight card on premium cable, stopping Szilvia Szabados at the midway point of the fourth round Friday night in their fight for the NABF middleweight championship on Showtime.

Referee Harvey Dock stopped the fight at the 1:30 mark of the fourth, after Shields (2-0) had landed a strong left-handed punch to the head of Szabados. Shields had controlled the fight from the outset in front of a boisterous crowd in her home state of Michigan, but Szabados (15-9) did well to avoid being knocked down. Szabados, of Hungary, was still on her feet when the fight was stopped, and she shook her head a bit in apparent disbelief that it was over.