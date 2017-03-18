Sports Listen

Shiffrin in striking distance after 1st slalom run at finals

By PAT GRAHAM
March 18, 2017
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — New overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin remained in the chase of a slalom race after the first run at World Cup Finals, trailing Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by a slim margin.

Vlhova set the pace by finishing in 45.52 seconds on a sun-drenched course Saturday. Frida Hansdotter of Sweden is second, 0.03 seconds back, and Shiffrin in third. She trails by 0.07 seconds.

The 22-year-old Shiffrin officially wrapped up the overall World Cup title when Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec didn’t race the slalom. The reality of her accomplishment is beginning to sink in for Shiffrin, who waved to the roaring crowd after her run.

Shiffrin becomes the fifth American ski racer to win the overall title, joining Phil Mahre (1981-83), Tamara McKinney (1983), Bode Miller (2005, 2008) and Lindsey Vonn (2008-10, 2012).

