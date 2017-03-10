Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Shiffrin wins World Cup…

Shiffrin wins World Cup giant slalom at Squaw Valley

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:36 pm < a min read
Share

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — American standout Mikaela Shiffrin used a strong burst near the finish to win a giant slalom race as the World Cup returned to Squaw Valley for the first time since 1969.

Shiffrin finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 16.42 seconds on Friday, eclipsing Federica Brignone of Italy by 0.07 seconds. Tessa Worley of France was third, 0.86 seconds back. Worley’s lead over Shiffrin in the season-long GS standings shrank to 80 points with just one event remaining in the discipline.

Usually so stoic after wins, Shiffrin was in a celebratory mood — tossing her right ski pole high into the air.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 29.

Shiffrin, who turns 22 on Monday, also increased her lead for the overall World Cup title. Her closest competitor, Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec, crashed in the first run.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Shiffrin wins World Cup…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.