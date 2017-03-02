Sports Listen

Shrigley, Kell lead SDSU to 51-38 win vs Air Force

By BERNIE WILSON
March 2, 2017
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Senior Matt Shrigley made two clutch 3-pointers in the final eight minutes and junior guard Trey Kell had a career-high 12 rebounds to lead the San Diego State Aztecs to a 51-38 victory over Air Force in a matchup of erratic Mountain West Conference teams Wednesday night.

There wasn’t a double-digit scorer until Air Force’s Frank Toohey made two free throws with 2:56 left. He finished with 12 points.

Malik Pope scored on SDSUs next possession to give him 11 points. Shrigley had 10 for three-time defending regular-season champion SDSU (17-12, 9-8 MWC).

SDSU shot only 28.8 percent (17 of 59) and Air Force 25 percent (11 of 44).

Air Force (11-19, 4-13) went 12 ½ minutes without scoring, spanning the last 10 minutes of the first half and the first 2 ½ of the second.

Still, the Falcons were able to tie it at 27 on a reverse layup by Lavelle Scottie with 12:27 to go.

