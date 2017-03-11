Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Silva, Aguero send Man…

Silva, Aguero send Man City into FA Cup semis with Boro win

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 9:29 am < a min read
Share

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero scored his sixth goal in five matches as Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Aguero struck in the 67th minute after meeting Leroy Sane’s cross to ease City’s passage to Wembley Stadium in Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge.

City led after only three minutes at Middlesbrough. Pablo Zabaleta whipped in a cross and, although Raheem Sterling made a mess of his shot, David Silva did make the connection to find the net from close range.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

In the day’s other quarterfinal, Arsenal hosts fifth-tier side Lincoln City. Tottenham plays third-tier Millwall on Sunday and Chelsea hosts Manchester United the following night.

Advertisement

The cup action means there are only four Premier League games this weekend, with three on Saturday: Hull vs. Swansea; Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion; and Bournemouth vs. West Ham.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Silva, Aguero send Man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.