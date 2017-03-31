Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sixers shutting down Okafor,…

Sixers shutting down Okafor, Covington for rest of season

By TOM WITHERS
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 6:33 pm < a min read
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor’s season is over because of a sore right knee.

The 76ers are shutting down Okafor so he can get more rest and fully recover. He’s been dealing with issues in his knee since undergoing surgery last year to repair a torn meniscus. He banged his knee on March 22 against Oklahoma City.

The team also will sit forward Robert Covington for the remainder of the season because of right knee soreness and swelling. Covington on Wednesday underwent an MRI, which revealed a slight meniscus tear. It’s possible he’ll need surgery.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Okafor is averaging 11.8 points in 50 games.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Covington averaged 12.9 points in 67 starts for the Sixers, whose progress has been hampered by major injuries over the past few seasons.

Top pick Ben Simmons missed the entire season with a broken foot.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Sixers shutting down Okafor,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.