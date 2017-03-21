Sports Listen

Skinner nets 2nd with 3:55 left, Hurricanes top Panthers 4-3

By PAUL GEREFFI
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 10:28 pm < a min read
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored two goals, including the game-winner with 3:55 left, to lead the Carolina Hurricanes over the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored. Cam Ward stopped 33 shots.

Keith Yandle, Reilly Smith and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers. Reto Berra made 21 saves in his first start since being recalled from the minors March 3. Jaromir Jagr added two assists and has 41 points this season.

The Hurricanes went ahead 4-3 when Derek Ryan passed from behind the goal line to Skinner in front and he pushed the puck past Berra. Skinner has five goals in his last three games and leads the team with 28 goals and 51 points this season.

