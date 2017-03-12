Sports Listen

Son Heung-min treble steers Tottenham into FA Cup semifinals

March 12, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min grabbed a hat trick as he seamlessly filled the void left by Harry Kane’s injury-enforced early departure, powering Tottenham into the FA Cup semifinals with a 6-0 rout of third-tier Millwall on Sunday.

The South Korean made it six goals in four FA Cup games this season and he even set up fellow forward Vincent Janssen to end a seven-month wait for a goal from open play since joining Tottenham.

Christian Eriksen, who replaced Kane after 10 minutes, provided the cross for Son’s third after scoring the opener and also setting up Dele Alli’s second-half strike.

Tottenham joins north London rival Arsenal and Manchester City in a strong semifinal lineup that will be completed after Chelsea hosts Manchester United on Monday.

Although Tottenham is into the last four of the FA Cup for the first time in five years, the bigger target is securing Champions League qualification. Tottenham is second in the standings but it will now be sweating on the results of the medical scans on Kane’s right ankle.

