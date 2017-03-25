Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » South Carolina (6-9)

South Carolina (6-9)

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 12:00 pm < a min read
Share
Frank McGuire

1971 — lost to Pennsylvania 79-64; lost to Fordham 100-90.

1972 — beat Temple 53-51; lost to North Carolina 92-69; beat Villanova 90-78.

1973 — beat Texas Tech 78-70; lost to Memphis State 90-76; beat Southwestern Louisiana 90-85.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

1974 — lost to Furman 75-67.

Advertisement
George Felton

1989 — lost to N.C. State 81-66.

Eddie Fogler

1997 — lost to Coppin State 78-65.

1998 — lost to Richmond 62-61.

Dave Odom

2004 — lost to Memphis 59-43.

Frank Martin

2017 — beat Marquette 93-73; beat Duke 88-81.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » South Carolina (6-9)
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.