South Carolina Gamecocks Roster

South Carolina Gamecocks Roster

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 12:00 pm < a min read
Coach: Frank Martin

Pos Ht Wt Yr Hometown
0 Sindarius Thornwell G 6-5 211 Sr Lancaster, S.C.
2 Hassani Gravett G 6-1 183 So Villa Rica, Ga.
4 Rakym Felder G 5-10 210 Fr Brooklyn, N.Y.
5 TeMarcus Blanton G 6-5 206 So Locust Grove, Ga.
10 Duane Notice G 6-2 225 Sr Toronto
12 Khadim Gueye F 7-0 235 Fr Dakar, Senegal
13 Tommy Corchiani G 6-1 173 Fr Raleigh, N.C.
14 Ran Tut F 6-9 210 Jr Melbourne, Australia
15 PJ Dozier G 6-6 205 So Columbia, S.C.
20 Justin McKie G 6-4 204 Sr Columbia, S.C.
21 Maik Kotsar F 6-10 245 Fr Tallin, Estonia
23 Evan Hinson G 6-4 238 Fr Deltona, Fla.
24 Sedee Keita F 6-9 240 Fr Philadelphia
25 Christian Schmitt G 6-0 175 Fr Mars, Pa.
30 Chris Silva F 6-9 223 So Libreville, Gabon
31 Jarrell Holliman F 6-7 206 Jr Alpharetta, Ga.
